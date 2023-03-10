Rock Hill High School’s Girl’s Wrestling team wins first ever sanctioned State Championship

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than a year ago South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed legislation sanctioning girls’ wrestling in high school.

The effects of that bill could be seen a couple of weeks ago in Anderson, South Carolina when 193 high school girls came together for the first ever women’s wrestling high school state championship. The first winners of that competition coming from Rock Hill High School’s girl’s wrestling team.

CN2’s Zane Cina speaking with them in the story above to learn what this win means for female athletes.