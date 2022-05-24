Rock Hill Football Star Writes Book, Shares Mental Health Journey to Help Youth

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A former NFL football player and Rock Hill Native says his goal is to help young people realize their lives have value off the football field.

After being forced to stop the game he spent his entire life preparing for because of an injury, this 29 year old says he felt lost and struggled with anxiety and depression.

Now he’s turning his pain into purpose.

Roderick Byers has written a children’s book and a school curriculum he hopes will help students overcome fear and value themselves for who they are.

