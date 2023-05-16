Rock Hill fingerprinting business turns paying customers away

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – IdentoGO, here in Rock Hill, provides fingerprinting services for those needing a more in depth background check for employment, certification, licensing and other verification purposes.

But, long lines and appointment times not being honored have led to multiple phone calls to our newsroom about the business.

Many are saying they never received service at all as IdentoGO refused to take their fingerprints even after paying and scheduling an appointment.

Several of those waiting say they’re teachers, who are unable to work until a fingerprint based background check has been completed.

Adding while they were turned away, customers enrolling for TSA Pre-check did still receive help, with the store’s lone employee telling customers fingerprints could not be taken due to a staffing shortage.

IdentoGo has not returned our multiple phone calls and emails.