Rock Hill Financial Advisor Shares COVID-19 Story

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) While the spread of COVID-19 has slowed in our area many are still getting sick and as we have seen the virus impacts people differently. As of today there are about 2,500 confirmed deaths in our state and one well-known Rock Hill financial advisor is grateful to not be among them.

He describes himself as a healthy 50-year-old man, but when tested positive for COVID-19 there were days he wasn’t sure he would make it.

50-year-old Jim Paolone says his first symptoms started on July 12th first a cough, then a fever. A week later he says it was clear he needed to get to a hospital.

“Any movement whether that meant trying to sit up or adjust myself in bed caused an episode where I was violently coughing. Couldn’t catch my breath. Became very panicky because it was hard to breathe. That would last anywhere from 3-5 minutes,” says Paolone.

Paolone says at times it felt like he was drowning. He spent 10 days in the hospital, 8 in the ICU. The husband and father of two says, miraculously, nobody else in his family got sick.

“I think one thing that gets missed in all of this is that this is very difficult on family members. They’re not able to be there to see what you’re going through, so therefore they’re left with their imagination of what it’s like to be in the ICU and not being able to breathe,” says Paolone.

Paolone says his faith in God helped him stay strong. The virus renewed his appreciation for the small blessings, “being able to take a deep breath, and being able to take a walk down the street. I’m grateful for lots of little things in my life.”

Paolone returned to work a week ago. He says his recovery journey continues -and he’s still not at 100 percent.

But he says he’s come a long way from not being able to sit up in bed in those first days, saying, “please take this seriously. Do the things we’re being asked to do and wear these masks.”

In the video above, CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how he describes his days in the I-C-U.