Rock Hill Elks Lodge is Rockin’ The Lake this Weekend – You’re Invited

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Elks Lodge of Rock Hill is taking us back to the ’80’s with a concert series that is rockin the lake.

The Elks Lodge is putting on a summer concert this Saturday, July 30th called Rockin’ the Lake featuring beach music and 80’s Bands such as Cassette Rewind with Greg Parrish.

The money raised will go to support groups like Safe Passage, the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp and Children’s Attention Home.

Events Chair, Rock Hill Elks Lodge Lisa Raye Hund said, “We try to focus on Children we try to focus on local, only local communities. and we want to support the communities that are supporting us. As a lodge we want to create an event that we can have fun doing. We are not just asking people for money, but they are getting value by coming out and enjoying all the amenities we have out here.

The Elks Lodge is always looking for volunteers and say if you want to do something that is larger than yourself you should become an Elk.

There will be another concert on Saturday, August 27th.