ROCK HILL ELECTION – JOHN GETTYS PROJECTED WINNER

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Incumbent Mayor John Gettys says it doesn’t look like they’ll be a runoff – he is the projected winner. He says he appreciates everyone’s support and believes people are happy with where the city is heading. York County Councilman Bump Roddey telling his supporters people just don’t get out and vote. Unofficial numbers still rolling in but Roddey, the 2nd place candidate has conceded.

Below is a link to our fb live of Gettys talking to supporters. His team says with around 9500 votes cast, he got 50% plus 240. Roddey received 35% and Lowery got 14%.

https://www.facebook.com/1452927140/videos/1288858708204457/

Earlier Update and Numbers Below:

Incumbent Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys is facing two challengers. York County Councilmember William “Bump” Roddey and new to the political scene, Ishmael Lowery. All 3 are holding different events with supporters while they wait on results.

More than 1000 absentee votes were cast – 72% of those going to Gettys. There are nearly 40 precincts total with more than 50,000 eligible voters.

As of 9 PM Unofficial Results with 16 of 39 precincts reporting keep Gettys in the lead with 48% of the votes, but click here to follow latest. The winner has to have 50% plus 1 or there will be a runoff.

https://www.yorkcountygov.com/DocumentCenter/View/6266/City-of-Rock-Hill-Election-Summary

Current Mayor John Gettys – Unofficial Winner

Ishmael Lowery

YC Councilman William “Bump” Roddey