ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Thursday many Purple Heart veterans gathering on Charlotte Avenue in Rock Hill as the bridge was dedicated as a Purple Heart Memorial Bridge.

A Symbol city leaders hope will show those who drive by – that this community welcomes and honors veterans.

In the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil brings gives a look at what this dedication means to those injured in combat.

In September Rock Hill City Council passed a resolution naming Rock Hill a Purple Heart city.