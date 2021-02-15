Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic Closed Wednesday, February 17th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The City of Rock Hill says the Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic will be closed Wednesday, February 17th.

According to the city’s Public Information Officer, Katie Quinn delivery of the vaccine supply is delayed this week due to the President’s Day holiday, which is a federal holiday.

Quinn says this results in the need to close the clinic on Wednesday and reschedule 2nd dose appointments that day to Thursday, February 18th.

Quinn says people who are scheduled to receive their second dose on Wednesday should come to the clinic on Thursday at the time shown on their Vaccination Record Card.

Quinn adds, “It’s very important they bring that card to their second appointment.”

Per CDC guidance, the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.

The clinic is located at 2295 Dave Lyle Blvd, in the Galleria Mall.