Rock Hill City Officials Answer Frequently Asked COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) We’re continuing to get you answers when it comes to the COVID Vaccine. There’s been plenty of confusion as to how people get signed up and registered for the shot.

CN2’s Rachel Richardson continues our series answering some of your technical and medical related questions when it comes to the COVID Vaccine.

We’ve taken your questions about how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine street from CN2 Facebook page. Now, City of Rock Hill’s Katie Quinn has answers.

CN2 Facebook follower Joan Adams says: “[You] have to sign up with a phone, then wait for an email to come in on [the] computer, then fill out too much more information, and [you’re] unable to schedule us together, which is required.”

KATIE: “We understand that yes the process is very confusing unfortunately at this point, the supply of the vaccine is very locked down and so therefore the providers need to request the vaccine dosages from the CDC.”

CN2 Facebook follower Georgianna Pazmino Timmons says: “…You waste more time filling out forms and by the time you’re done, slots are taken….”

KATIE: “We are not opening appointments to me make them available until we know what our supply of vaccine is for the week.”

CN2 Facebook follower Jill Morrison says: “It needs to be simplified for non computer older people. A married couple with 1 over 70, but spouse[s] under 70 can’t get it but are required to have individual email address[es].”

KATIE: “The way the system is designed right now is each VAMS account – is based on a unique email addresses so what we’re asking folks to do especially until we can figure out an easier way to manage this, is to ask your relatives, friends, neighbors for some assistance.”

City of Rock Hill officials say they know the process to sign up for the vaccine has not been an easy one but they are taking steps to simplify that process.