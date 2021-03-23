Rock Hill City Council Ends Emergency Face Covering Ordinance

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) City Council voted to terminate the Emergency Face Covering Ordinance in a vote of 5 to 2. Many coming out to make their voices heard, both for and against the ending of the ordinance.

Many coming out chanting and protesting the City of Rock Hill’s emergency mask ordinance.

One mask mandate protester says, “Mask mandates rob me of my God-given right to breathe. So, I’m here to support all the people that want to get away from an unconstitutional mask mandate.”

Another mask mandate protester saying, “It’s not a necessary law to have on the books, if anything it’s detrimental. You have people in healing their own carbon monoxide, their own carbon dioxide, you have people with health issues such as myself. Asthma, bronchial spasm history, etc. who are suffering.”

The City originally set the Emergency Face Covering Ordinance in July 2020, after Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance was extended in September 2020. Now, council has voted to terminate that emergency ordinance altogether.

In a written statement, the group, “Unmask Rock Hill” says, “We are thankful the Rock Hill City Council upheld individual freedom tonight. This has always been about our rights. No one has ever minimized this virus. We have shown scientific evidence for months that masks not only do not stop the spread of the virus but that they are making people sicker. More importantly, we have been reminding the council at every meeting since the special meeting on July 6th that government has no legal right to make medical decisions for people. A person’s health is their own responsibility. People can wear masks if they choose but government cannot mandate it. We will not stand aside as our freedoms are chipped away and we are thankful the council lifted the ordinance tonight.”

Others sharing their thoughts on the importance of mask wearing.

Area pediatrician, Dr. Martha Edwards saying, “I wanted people to hear me say that it’s really important that we all still wear masks, so that we can really take care of each other and take care of the people that don’t have the privilege of staying home from their jobs, or from caretaking, from other people. That we protect people that we don’t know, and that we protect people where we don’t know their story.”

As of March 5th 2021, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order saying there have been, “significant improvements in several key indicators, metrics, and data elements used to assess the measure of impact from COVID-19”. Rock Hill’s Mayor John Getty’s saying the City’s attorney felt it was legally, time to end the mandate.

Rock Hill’s Mayor John Gettys saying, “In his opinion, and in mine too, it took the legs out from communities to have a local face covering ordinance….We are just going to follow the people that are in charge, and take their recommendations as we go forward. And so, we’ve fulfilled that in a statement we made very early on in the process.”

Mayor Gettys saying he feels proud of all the City’s efforts to end the pandemic so far, including continuing to get shots in the arms of those that want them. He says many leaders — medical, business and others — have signed a resolution to continue encouraging the wearing of masks.

Although the mask ordinance has been lifted in the City of Rock Hill the city is still required to follow federal guidelines, which state mask must be worn in federally funded areas, including buildings and Rock Hill’s free bus system, MyRide.

CN2 also speaking with the Rock Hill Police department, discussing what the elimination of the emergency mask ordinance will mean.

Police Department leaders say since the ordinance was set in place in July 2020, they’ve gotten 45 calls — including those with questions about the ordinance and those with concerns about its enforcement.

Department leaders say no charges or tickets were served under the emergency ordinance. Now, Police are discussing how restaurants, retailers, and other businesses do still reserve the right to require masks.

Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department says, “What it means for us on the policing side and for people to understand is, private businesses still have their own rules and regulations that they have for their businesses. If you want to go to a retailer and an establishment and they say you have to wear a mask as you go in there probably going to ask you if you can put a mask on or do you have a mask. If you do not have a mask, a lot of places offer mask. If you refuse to wear one, they have the right to ask you to leave their business.”

Lieutenant Michael Chavis says Rock Hill’s Police Department and others are part of the City’s resolution to continue encouraging the wearing of face coverings.

He says when in doubt you can call the police department for more clarification.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaking with City leaders and residents about the decision