Rock Hill Businesses Prepping to Gather Aid for Florida

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Businesses and community are coming together to gather supplies and aid to those in hardest hit areas in Florida.

See below their plans and how you can join them.

Knowledge Perk posting out this afternoon, “Our friends and community partners at Williams & Fudge, Inc. are putting together some supplies to send to families in need in Florida. Our own Knowledge Perk team has family down there, and we would like to support as well. While we know many necessities will be shipped, they will need caffeine as well and a great cup of coffee can provide warmth and may be of some small comfort. Knowledge Perk is donating 2,000 single serve bags of coffee, ready to go and only needing water added.

If anyone in our community would like to support as well, feel free to come by either store and purchase a pound of coffee, then leave it with us and designate it for Florida. We will grind it all, and make sure it goes out with the next available shipment of supplies. All those affected families are in our thoughts and prayers and we hope this simple gesture lets them know that our community is supporting them in whatever way we can.”