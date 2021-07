ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The city of Rock Hill says beginning Thursday, July 22nd the Charlotte Avenue Bridge will close for repairs. It will remain closed for 90 days.

City leaders say the posted detour route will be North Wilson Street to Oakland Avenue to East White Street.

Work has already started on the project. The bridge is expected to reopen mid to late October.

(Photo Source: City of Rock Hill)