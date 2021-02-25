Rock Hill Boxer and Entrepreneur Remembered by the Community This Black History Month

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) From a strong boxing career to entrepreneurship this Rock Hill man meant so much to his community.

Joe Louis Adams Senior grew up in Rock Hill beginning his legacy in the community through his semi-professional boxing career.

Adams’s son, Joe Louis Adams Junior, says, “When I was a little boy my dad was already having boxing he had already been boxing and had many friends that were also boxing around here in Rock Hill in this area and he had gone and won a couple of fights at the municipal stadium over here and he has done very well.”

Adams was known for his professional fights at the Rock Hill Stadium on Cherry Road. Passing away this month at 84-years-old, life-long friend and former Rock Hill officer, remembering what he meant.

Life-long friend Snow Roseboro, says, “I look at him pleasantly. Back during that time he was my hero not one of them he was my hero I spent most of my time with him. Because when I got on the police force I had to learn everything you could learn about hand to hand combat through him.”

Adam’s opened three businesses in the 70’s and 80’s: Momma’s Kitchen and Lounge, Momma’s Kitchen II and Big Daddy’s Game Room. His son, Joe Louis Adams Junior remembers building and operating the businesses with his dad fondly.

Adams Junior says, “There’s so many different ways for you to be successful and that’s what he instilled in me that education yes it is vitally important…. But, on top of that I think that he’s a great example of a man that was able to succeed at a time where there were so much inequalities and different issues that were different blocks and posed difficulties.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with a Rock Hill family about black history highlights from our area.