Rock Hill BMX Track, Tennis Center, Velodrome Reopens Today

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three city of Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism facilities are reopening today, while implementing guidelines for the health and safety of participants and staff.

These facilities are the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track, the Rock Hill Tennis Center and the Giordana Velodrome. Normal facility hours will be observed with reservations taken by each facility for track or court use. To make a reservation, call the facility directly.

Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track: 803-326-2441

Rock Hill Tennis Center: 803-326-3841

Giordana Velodrome: 803-326-2453

Trails, green spaces and the Riverwalk kayak/canoe launch remain open. The public is asked to practice social distancing, including avoiding groupings of kayaks, canoes and/or tubes.

PRT programs, events and the facilities below remain cancelled/closed until further notice:

Playgrounds

Recreation Centers

Rock Hill Sports & Event Center

Offices at all PRT facilities

River Park (facility closed due to improvement projects)

Call 803-329-5620 if you have any questions.