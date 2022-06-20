Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track Camp Happening Now

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – For the daring and adventurous kids, the BMX track in Rock Hill is holding a camp to teach young people about BMX racing.

The three-day camp is a beginner BMX camp for kids ages 6 to 12 for those interested in learning about BMX. The camp runs from 9 AM to noon and another session gets underway tomorrow – Tuesday, June 21st and for $60 per rider.

There aren’t many requirements for the camp just a bike, helmet and a fearless attitude. For those who don’t have a bike or helmet but still want to do the camp, you can rent them for $80.

See more.