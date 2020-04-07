Rock Hill Assisted Living Center Resident, Staff Member Test Positive For Coronavirus

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A resident and a staff member has tested positive for Coronavirus at a Rock Hill assisted living community.

The facility sent a letter to residents and family members last week.

According to our news partner WBTV, Greg Cunningham, executive director at Chandler Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, said the resident is not currently exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus.

The letter also states that the staff member works in a non-care giving role and has not been at the community for more than 14 days.

The assisted living home has implemented an immediate shelter-in-place order for all residents for the next two weeks.