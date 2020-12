The York County Regional Chamber president is planning to retire in early 2021, but not before we get to surprise him as our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.

Rob Youngblood has served nearly 18 years as the York County Regional Chamber President – but has worked in the business for around 30.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday was secretly let in on the Chambers most recent Executive Committee Zoom meeting – to catch Rob just a little off guard!