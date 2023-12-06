Road signs on newly made Exit-81 point to Palmetto Parkway where Panthers once roamed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The road signs are now up for the newly created Exit-81 off Interstate-77 in Rock Hill.

This interchange sandwiched between Dave Lyle Boulevard and Cherry Road, would have led drivers to the Carolina Panthers Headquarters, but as many know, that project won’t happen, however the roads are still being built.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the interchange is expected to be open by the end of 2024.

The City of Rock Hill designated the roadway as Palmetto Parkway. The roads will connect to Mount Gallant Road.

State leaders say the interchange was created not only to help with traffic for the now failed Carolina Panthers Project, but to meet the increased traffic demands on I-77.

The project is being funded with a combination of local, state and federal dollars with the federal money providing about half of the funding.