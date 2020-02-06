Road Closures: Flooding Shuts Down Roads Around Tri-County, Avoid These Areas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Due to hazardous weather and extreme flooding, several roads in our area have shut down.

See below for the road closures and alternate routes.

ALL lanes of Dave Lyle Blvd now closed.

Dave Lyle Blvd:

Saluda Road/HWY 72:

Mobley Store Road (HWY 324-Williamson Rd):

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR