Road Closures: Flooding Shuts Down Roads Around Tri-County, Avoid These Areas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Due to hazardous weather and extreme flooding, several roads in our area have shut down.

See below for the road closures and alternate routes.

ALL lanes of Dave Lyle Blvd now closed.

All lanes of Dave Lyle Blvd are now closed from John Ross Parkway/Springsteen Road to I-77. All traffic is being diverted to I-77. Red River Rd is also closed near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) February 6, 2020

Dave Lyle Blvd:

Dave Lyle eastbound (toward I-77) at Manchester Village in front of Target is closed due to flooding. Alt route to access areas east of I-77/Dave Lyle: Mount Gallant to Anderson to Cherry Rd, I-77 South to Dave Lyle exit, turn left on Dave Lyle. pic.twitter.com/fqGgDu0q91 — Rock Hill SC (@RockHillSCCity) February 6, 2020

Saluda Road/HWY 72:

Mobley Store Road (HWY 324-Williamson Rd):