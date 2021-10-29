Riverview Hospice & Palliative Care Volunteer Gives “Day of Pampering” to Breast Cancer Survivor

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “To Treat the whole Person”. That’s what Jeff Lesslie with Riverview Hospice & Palliative Care in Rock Hill says his dad, the late Dr. Robert Lesslie worked to do each day.

Now, Jeff says its his goal to do the same along side a group of dedicated volunteers with all sorts of passions and skills.

One Volunteer using her talents to give a breast cancer survivor with Riverview a day of pampering during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ginger Freeman is a full time stylist. When she isn’t working she spends her time helping patients in hospice care look and feel their best.

She recently started volunteering with Riverview Hospice & Palliative Care and had the chance to do this patient’s hair and make up, even topping the pampering day off with a pink scarf.

Because of HIPPA rules we can not say the patients name but Ginger says the smile you see in these photos is proof this day of pampering helped her feel better.

Jeff says he works with his volunteers to use their passions and talents as a way to serve patients and he’s excited to see more pampering days by Ginger.

Jeff adds they are looking for more volunteers to serve their hospice patients. If you would like to volunteer you can reach out to Riverview at (803) 366-3384 and online at www.riverviewcares.com