River Trail Elementary Opens

Fort Mill, SC-The Fort Mill School District newest elementary school opened January 8th. River Trail Elementary School Administrators say they wanted to welcome students the same way they welcomed teachers a few weeks ago.

“We had Catawba Ridge HS come out their Football and Cheerleading team came out to cheer our students on.. we also had our booster club that we partner with through the year, come out and do their blow up so the parents could drive through it, that says welcome and congratulations. We did balloon banners, we had music playing and it was a just a complete fan far event, we had red carpets at every entrance so students could get that celebrity treatment now that they’re finally home,” Principal Samantha Steger

Health and safety measures of course in place for this academic year. We asked Fort Mill PIO Joe Burke about the chances of schools shutting down this semester.

“The kids learn better when they’re in school as a whole. There are several students that do better on the virtual side as a whole students are better in the classroom so we’re going to continue to do everything we can to make it safe to have them there. But should we hit a point where its not safe to have kids in school, we will switch back to a different model, just as we did in December when we started to have issues with community spread in our schools.”

COVID protocol is being implemented for everyone’s safety this academic year.