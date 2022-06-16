Rising Gas Prices Creating Problems For Seniors

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the price of gas rising every day, the toll its having on drivers and even non-profits continues to increase.

Executive Director, Lauren Giles telling us the problem is getting worse.

The York County Council On Aging runs York County Access and officials say the price at the pump does impact their budget as well as they are seeing more people who need a ride due to the increase cost at the pump. The agency says they calculate the cost per mile so they don’t exceed their budget.

If you have any interest to volunteer with them their information is on your screen.

York County Council on Aging

Volunteers Needed

917 Standard Street

Rock Hill

www.yccoa.com

(803) 327 – 6694