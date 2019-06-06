Rising Cost of Child Care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The average cost of childcare here in South Carolina is almost one thousand dollars a month. Parents say that child care costs are skyrocketing, but they are also rising for child care providers. If you are a parent with a lower income, your funds still might not be enough to receive state assistance. Experts like David Lisk suggest shopping around for child care and finding the right center for your child and for your budget. He says that the more informed you are about your options, the more you and your child will benefit. If you’re struggling and want to learn more about options available, reach out to First Steps – there are agencies in all 3 of our counties.