Rideability Holds Groundbreaking at Future Home in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A center that offers therapy through horses is moving to a new location with more room to grow.

Rideability Therapeutic Riding Center and Equine Assisted Services breaking ground on its new location in Clover this week.

Rideability is a therapeutic riding center that works with children and adults with special needs as well as veterans through therapeutic trained horses.

The executive director, Wendy Schonfeld says they are outgrowing their current location and learned about this 20 acres on Pats Road in Clover. By next year they plan to have a barn with 12 stales and room to grow, an area for their covered arena, lots of open air for their horses with 8 different pastures and outdoor shelters.

Schonfeld says with the new site they will be able to expand their services and even start working with children as young as 1 year old.

So far they’ve raised more than 225,000 dollars and still need 95,000.

You can visit www.rideabilitysc.com to donate and to learn more about the non-profit.

Schonfeld adds they are very grateful for all of their donors and volunteers.