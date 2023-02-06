“Person of Interest” in Fernadale Neighborhood Shooting – RH Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of 82-year-old Bill Mason on January 1, 2021.

A “Person of Interest” has been established after reports of a person being seen in the on Fernadale Drive around at the time of the shooting in hopes that someone would come forward to help identify this person.

Police tell us Mason suffered serious injuring during the Burglary and Assault at his home on Fernadale Drive in Rock Hill. Mason succumbed to his injuries on January 15, 2021 and passed away.



If you can help identify this person, please call 803 329 7293.

In related news. The family of Bill Mason is allowing the community to use his home as a place of celebration. The community came together recently to honor a neighbor who worked with the family to turn the place of tragedy into a place of celebration.

PRESS RELEASE: 2/6/2023

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the Homicide that occurred on the morning of January 1st, 2021 at a residence on Ferndale Drive.

There is a “Person of Interest” that was seen in the area around the timeframe of the incident occurring. A Composite Sketch of this individual was created and is being shared in the hopes someone will come forward to help identify this person to continue the investigation.

If you can help identify this person, please call 803 329 7293.

PRESS RELEASE: 1/6/2021

On the morning of January 1st, 2021, Rock Hill Police responded to a residence on Ferndale Drive after a neighbor arrived finding the door to the residence forced open. Officers arrived on scene and found the 82-year-old homeowner had been assaulted and needed medical attention for his injuries.

Officers were able to determine that unknown suspect(s) forced entry to the residence, assaulted the victim, and fled after taking various items. The incident occurred sometime between December 31st at 9 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on January 1st.

The Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803 329 7293.

PRESS RELEASE: 1/15/2021

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has continued to investigate the Burglary and Assault that occurred on the morning of January 1st, 2021 at a residence on Ferndale Drive.

The 82-year-old victim suffered serious injury during the incident. Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim passed away on the morning of January 15th, 2021.

This incident is now being investigated as a Homicide.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803 329 7293.