RH Police Identify Suspect in Early Morning Shooting at Rock Hill Intersection

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sherif Ahmad Olalekan Laguda, 30 y/o, of Rock Hill has been identified as the suspect in the shooting which occurred at the at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive at 3:18 am Sunday.

Police say they issued warrants for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Crime of Violence, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Laguda was taken into custody and served warrants in the Rock Hill Jail.

Press Release:

A firearm was also seized that is believed to be the weapon used during the shooting.