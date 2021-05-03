Restaurants Experiencing Staff Shortage, Working to get Help in the Doors

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s a growing issue nationally and right here in the Tri-County, restaurants being short staffed.

Some even having to cut back hours due to simply not having enough employees.

Some say its due to the extension of unemployment benefits – others blame the need for childcare or the fear of contracting COVID.

In the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with two local restaurants, Empire Pizza and Hoof and Barrel about the struggle and how they are working to get help through their doors.

You can apply in person at both Empire Pizza and Hoof and Barrel, reach out to the restaurants, or apply online. They both say they will train if needed, so no experience is necessary.