Restaurants, Bars Ordered to Stop Selling Alcohol After 11 PM by SC Governor

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) — Starting Saturday, July 11, South Carolina restaurants and bars are prohibited from serving alcoholic beverages after 11 p.m. at night. S.C. Governor Henry McMaster says the “Last Call” executive order is a new effort to reduce transmission as the state’s new cases of COVID-19 skyrocket.

DHEC health officials said nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have occurred in the last two weeks.

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

The governor’s order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

The governor’s order does apply to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.

There are approximately 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.