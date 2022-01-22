Restaurant, Church Feed DOT workers & Lineman During Winter Storm

KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Southern Lancaster County is currently under a Winter Storm Warning as we expect to see snow and ice.

One restaurant in Lancaster County saying its ready to feed those essential workers by providing a warm meal.

During last week’s storm, Duke energy says at its peak, there were more than 7,000 outages in Lancaster County.

521 Filling Station teams up with Frontline Biker Church to make sure those workers didn’t have to worry about food as they worked countless hours.

“We built our businesses around churches in the community and schools in the community”, says Kevin Sims.

Kevin Sims says that’s why when he and his business partner learned about the amount of South Carolina DOT workers and lineman that would be in town, restoring power and keeping roads clear during last week’s storm, he wanted to give back.

“We were talking through text, me and my partner, my phone rang and it was the preacher of Frontline Biker Church. And he said we felt led we want to do something for the DOT and lineman and I’m like that’s divine intervention, and he said how bout we pay for it and you give us a discount, and I said well you know that’s the best of both worlds”, says Sims.

Sims says thanks to Front-line Biker Church and some donors in the community, they fed more than 100 workers in one day and more through the week.

And with the threat of another winter weather event, Kevin says they will be here.

“Its all about he community at the end of the day, you get what you give”, says Sims.

Kevin Sims says they always offer a first responders discount. Also earlier on in the covid-19 pandemic, they teamed up with another local church and fed nurses.

If you would like to know if they will help helping those essential workers just follow 521 Filling Station on Facebook.