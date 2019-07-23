Tega Cay Residents Speak Out Against Police Station Memorial Rock Changes

The controversy surrounding the Tega Cay memorial rock and the removal of the word ‘Lord’ – is not over. The changes are a done deal – city leaders say – but residents plan to keep fighting. Council members say all of this began because one resident came forward to complain about the wording on the rock – and council says it can’t afford to get caught up in a lawsuit. In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us what’s next.