Residents Push For Sidewalk Safety In Fort Mill, Protest SCDOT

FORT MILL, S. C. (CN2 NEWS) — Local Fort Mill residents are coming together to make a change – something they see as a very natural fit.

Neighbors near Baxter village are expressing concern over the new I-77, South Carolina-160 interchange re-configuration between Baxter Village and Kingsley in Fort Mill.

They think the plans are missing something – safer pathways for pedestrians and cyclists.

UPDATE:

SCDOT project manager Berry Maddox released a statement. See below.

Sidewalks are currently proposed in the alternatives available on the website SC160project.com and will be presented at the public meeting. Any other accommodations for non-motorized modes of transportation will be considered and evaluated as part of the development of the project. The proposed alternatives include sidewalks to accommodate pedestrians, which will be presented at the public information meeting on January 30. At this meeting, SCDOT will solicit feedback from the public as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. Feedback received at the public meeting will be evaluated and considered as the design moves forward. SCDOT anticipates the completion of the NEPA process and preliminary design by early fall 2020.