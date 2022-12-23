Residents in the Tri-County Waking to Power Outages

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. – (CN2 NEWS) – Some residents in Lancaster and Chester are waking up without power this morning. York Electric showing outages in Rock Hill and Clover.

Duke Energy says they expect more outages to occur with possible wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Reporting Outages:

DUKE ENERGY CUSTOMERS:

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply). Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy app on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Call Duke Energy’s automated outage-reporting system: 800.228.8485.

YORK ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS:

Call PowerTouch at 866-374-1234 or text OUTAGE to 352667.

DUKE ENERGY Weather Update:

We are currently experiencing outages and expecting more due to the very strong and gusty winds that are moving across the state with the cold front passage. Gusts are expected to reach between 40 and 50 mph through midday today. In addition, temperatures will continue falling throughout the day from the 40s and 50s early this morning to the 20s by mid/late afternoon and then into the teens this evening. This combination of artic air mass and the strong winds will result in very cold wind chills across the region this afternoon and into Christmas Eve on Saturday morning.

Outage Update:

Outages are already rolling in this morning and have increased substantially within the last hour. Crews are prepared and ready to respond – however, lingering high winds can sometimes result in longer outage times while our crews wait for safe conditions to begin work.

Customers who experience a power outage can report it the following ways: