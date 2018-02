Resentencing in 30 y/o Case

A hearing started this Monday in the resentencing case of 2 men charged with two murders in 1988. The young men were 16 years old when authorities say they shot and killed two people execution style so they could steal their cars. They were sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole. But the law now says that’s unconstitutional. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with the story.