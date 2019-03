CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Recreating natural disasters is theĀ purpose of one research facility in Chester County. The Insurance Institute for Business Home and Safety (IBHS) works with insurance companies to see how homes are affected by hurricanes, hail and wildfires. On this Wednesday, CN2’s Indira Eskieva takes inside of the facility for a rare look at how wildfires spread to homes.