Representative Felder Keeps Her Seat

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 News) In Fort Mill incumbent for State House District 26 Raye Felder’s kept her seat, but by a closer margin than her 2016 race.

Republican Representative Felder and her supporters gathered at Wing King Cafe as her runners reported results.

She and her husband of 40 years, Wayne tallied the votes as they came in.

This year’s race was much closer than the nearly 8,000 vote difference last time Felder’s seat was up in 2016.

Democratic nominee John Kraljevich had his own party going on, but said this loss may not be the end of his career in politics.