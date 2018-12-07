Remembering Tim Seegars

“World’s greatest Animal Trainer”, that’s how many in the Fort Lawn community of Chester County remember 61 year old Tim Seegars.

As we told you earlier this week – Tim passed away March 25th, 2018 after a building he was in on his property caught fire.

Tim, originally from Lancaster was known for his love and knowledge of exotic animals. He was a Exotic Animal Trainer and Handler for more than 30 years, with many of his animals staring in movies and more.

But as you’ll see in this story, Tim’s life was about more than the animals. CN2’s Renee O’Neil brings us his legacy that will live on through a family that will never forget him.