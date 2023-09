CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of Union ARP Church gathered to serve food to many first responders in Chester County to honor them locally and to recognize the first responders who helped during 9/11.

During the luncheon the church also held a memorial service where prominent figures, including Congressman Ralph Norman, came out to show support for first responders.

It’s estimated 343 New York Firefighters died during the 2001 attacks.