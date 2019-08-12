Remembering Savion White

As the South Pointe Stallions prepare to take the football field this Friday – they will be remembering a former Stallion who was killed in a car crash last Thursday, Savion White.

There was a candlelight vigil that took place Sunday night at Fountain Park for recent graduate Savion White, which included balloons being released in his memory here in Rock Hill

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol – White was behind the wheel when be crossed the center line on Highway 72 in Chester County last Thursday and hit another car headon – killing the Superintendent of Abbeville County Schools in South Carolina and sending her husband to the hospital.

The Rock Hill School District is providing grief counselors to anyone who needs help with the loss of Savion White.

The Head Coach of the South Pointe Football Team says they would be dedicating this season to the number 21.