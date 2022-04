RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 69 year old Charles Gist of Richburg in Chester County lost his life in a house fire over the Easter weekend.

His family is planning a memorial service for him on Friday to honor the man they say changed the lives of young men in the community.

Gist was also a veteran in the US Army for 25 years.

His memorial service will be Friday, April 22nd at 2 PM at Kings Funeral Home in Chester.

135 Cemetery St, Chester, SC 29706.