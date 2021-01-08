Remembering Officer Arrowood

ROCK HILL S.C.- The Rock Hill Police Department mourns the loss of one of its own.

The department sharing Officer Trevor Arrowood passed away Tuesday night from his battle with Osteosarcoma, a type of cancer at just 25 years old.

Officer Arrowood served his community since 2017 following in his father’s footsteps in law enforcement.

Even between treatments, Officer Arrowood dedicated his life to the Rock Hill community by continuing to work and serve.

CN2’s Emma Mondo learning the impact Arrowood had on his co-workers and his community.