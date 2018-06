The community continues to mourn the death of 14 year old Jada Jones – she would have turned fifteen years old next week. You may remember, Chester county deputies arresting two men in connection with the drive-by shooting Sunday night. The teens family speaking to CN2 just before her birthday. They were getting ready to plan a party for her but instead they are planning her funeral. Cn2’s Kathryn Andreoli speaking with family members today with the latest.