Remembering Haney Howell

A longtime newsman, and a loved former Winthrop University Professor passing away at the age of 75.

Haney Howell died on this Monday morning. A familiar name in York county, the Carolinas and beyond. Howell began his career as a CBS War correspondent during Vietnam. In fact he was on one of the last planes out of Saigon. In the late 80’s he came to Winthrop to start the school’s broadcast journalism department. Howell earned the South Carolina Broadcaster’s Association’s Lifetime Achievement award, was inducted in the OTS Sports Wall of Fame and was a longtime board member on the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas, the student journalism award given out annually is named in his honor. His family says he passed away peacefully from complications from pneumonia.