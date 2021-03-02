Remembering COVID-19 Victims Through Floral Heart Project

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Rock Hill woman who lost her husband to COVID-19 is trying to make sure every person who died from the virus isn’t just a number.

Kristy Bengivenga says her husband was a father as well who lost his life back in August 2020.

Kristy heard about the Floral Heart Project, which is a national initiative to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Kristy invited others in the Rock Hill community to gather at Rock Hill City Hall to take a moment to honor those who have died.

The worldwide effort started as an art project to help those who’ve lost their loved ones due to COVID-19 and organizers are named March 1st as a national day of mourning.

As far as she knows this was the only floral project happening Monday in the Carolinas.