Remembering Collin Roberts

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)-After battling cancer since the age of 5, Collin Roberts was put to rest on this Thursday in Great Falls and he is being Remembered in a special way

He aspired to be a police officer as a child and a few years ago he became an honorary police officer of Chester. The department says they plan to continue to support Collin’s family, friends, teachers and classmates for years to come.