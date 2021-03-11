GREAT FALLS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)-After battling cancer since the age of 5, Collin Roberts was put to rest on this Thursday in Great Falls and he is being Remembered in a special way
He aspired to be a police officer as a child and a few years ago he became an honorary police officer of Chester. The department says they plan to continue to support Collin’s family, friends, teachers and classmates for years to come.
Remembering Collin Roberts
