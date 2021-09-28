Remembering Asia Hansley

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 32-Year-Old Asia Hansley always dreamed of having a child of her own one day. Earlier this year that dream came true when she got pregnant. Sadly, she lost her life due to COVID, after giving birth to her newborn son -Landon James Moore. CN2s Rae’L Jackson is speaking with Asia’s fiancé and the community about the journey and the loss.