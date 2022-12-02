Relief Coming for Tega Cay’s Leaf Problems

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaf collection in Tega Cay has become a challenge for residents and city leaders with both of the city’s leaf vacuum trucks in and out of service. In addition to the obvious frustrations there is also the bigger problem of keeping streets and storm drains clear.

Deputy City Manager Joey Blethen says, “We have had a challenging leaf season. We have two trucks in operation, one that is nine years old and one that is fairly new. And, unfortunately, they have been alternating having issues. Our staff continues to work with the truck vendors to get the necessary parts in, which has been challenging as well with supply chain issues.”

Blethen says city staff has begun thinking outside of the box how to handle the issue of leaf pick up until the trucks are back in service. They have hired a third party contractor to collect leaves and even going to social media asking residents to help by bagging their leaves.

An update on this Friday, Blethen contacted CN2 News sharing the news that a leaf truck is now in service and has already begun collecting.

He says the leaf vacuum truck is usually in-service until mid January. If residents still want to bag they say that’s fine but this working truck is now hitting the streets.

This is the latest Tega Cay Post:

“It’s a Christmas miracle! But really… Our staff and vendors worked countless hours and have one of our leaf vac trucks back in business! We are crossing our fingers, rubbing our lucky rabbit’s foot and any other superstitions that can apply hoping this will be the last interruption to leaf collection this season. In addition to our leaf vac truck running, we have third party vendors that will be collecting leaves in the City this weekend.

Here is the following plan for Friday-Monday. Friday: Windjammer, Trail Ridge, Meadowview. Saturday: Windjammer through the end of Tega Cay Dr., Tara Tea, Anchorage, Marquesas, Point Clear, Molokai, Hunters Run, Emerald Pines and River Bend. Sunday/Monday: Silver Gull, Windsong Bay, Shoreline, Beachwood Cove, Chestnut Hill.

If things go according to plan (once again fingers and toes crossed) we will be sending out a revised leaf collection schedule next week.