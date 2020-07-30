Regal Announces Plans For Reopening Of Theaters On August 21st

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Regal has announced plans for the reopening of theaters on August 21st.

Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return.

Regal will also provide new contact-less payment options and innovative sanitizing methods including:

Contactless payment. Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will now have the ability to purchase concession items from the app.

ULV Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment. This form of deep sanitation is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Along with the above procedures, each theater will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing. Additionally, the following safety measures that cover the entire movie going experience will be implemented, providing a safe venue for employees and guests.

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.

All employees will be required to wear masks.

Guests will be required to wear face masks in the lobby, hallways and restrooms and can remove them inside the auditorium while eating and drinking.

Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.

Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theater in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie.

Wall mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.

Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.

Where required by local governance, arcade games will be closed.

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing. A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available. Self-service condiment stands will be closed. Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended. Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended. Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50 percent.

Our reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie.

At theaters where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups.

Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.