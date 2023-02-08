Rediscover your essential balance at Sanctuary Massage Facial & Spa

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate you may want to stop by Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Tega Cay.

Owners Loni Schaff and Robert Schaff are celebrating 8 years in the community offering clients several unique options from a Halo Therapy Salt Room, to a red clay wrap detox treatment.

They say their professional therapists and estheticians will give you that much needed chance to step back, take a breath, and rejuvenate t rediscover your essential balance.

