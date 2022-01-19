Recruiting is Greatest Challenge for New Chief

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tega Cay Police Chief Joey Crosby began his career in Law enforcement in Myrtle Beach where he served in many different roles for 24 years before coming to Tega Cay.

Chief Crosby says the sense of strong community in Tega cay is what brought him to the area. Being down two officers, he adds his greatest challenge is recruiting.

WEB EXTRA POLAR PLUNGE! Also, just a couple of weeks into office Chief Crosby jumped right in, along with the Fort Mill Police and York County Sheriff’s Department, to raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics South Carolina. Click here for our Polar Bear Plunge Story.