“React for Refugees” – Event Set to Support Refugees

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some cities in North Carolina, including Charlotte will soon be home to Afghan refugees.

An organization – that’s now working to establish its efforts here in Rock Hill – is working to help those refugees coming to the Charlotte area.

This Saturday there’s a way you can support their efforts at Salon Naman through its “React for Refugees” event where you can shop with purpose.

Nell Green and her daughter, Christen Kinard are the co-founders of Threads by Nomad, which is, according to its website, a lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate diversity through design, and to create opportunities to thrive for those who are displaced or in danger of displacement.

It also sources fabric from across the globe, employs refugees in the United States, and provides an avenue where they can sell their creations worldwide.

Along with Threads by Nomad, is the non-profit, The Off Ramp, which creates opportunities for refugees and anyone who is forcibly displaced to thrive in their new community.

Both Nell and Christen will be at Salon Naman’s event, React to Refugees that is set for this Saturday, September 25th from 8 AM – 2 PM.

There will also be handmade creations by refugees for sale, coffee with Rock Hill Coffee Roasters and deals with Salon Naman with a percentage going towards The Off Ramp.

If you would like to learn more about how you can help refugees, just visit the websites below of reach out to Butch at butch@offtheramp.org.

Nell says they have many partners to help their mission happen including partnering with Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill.

https://www.theofframp.org/

https://threadsbynomad.com/pages/about